New physician coming to BCHC in July 2022

Boone County Health Center has announced that a new doctor, Dr. Hudson McGinnis, has signed to begin practice at the health center in July 2022.

Patients may recognize Dr. McGinnis, who did a rotation at BCHC as a resident physician last summer. During that time, patients and staff both appreciated his demeanor and bedside manner.

“Dr. McGinnis’ warm, welcoming personality makes him such a great fit for Boone County Health Center. We are grateful he has chosen to care for our patients and excited to have him and his family move to the Albion area,” said CEO and President Tanya Sharp.

Dr. McGinnis will see clinic patients, will provide obstetrical (OB) care and perform C-Sections. He will also perform colonoscopies, vasectomies and osteopathic manipulation.

“Boone County Health Center was a natural choice for me. It is clearly built on a very strong foundation, as evidenced by the length of time the current providers have been there, as well as the happiness of the staff, family-friendly atmosphere and professional environment in which to practice medicine,” said Dr. McGinnis.

Dr. McGinnis is married to Whitney, who has a master’s degree in social work. They have three children: Finley, four; Rowan, two, and Lochlan, six months old.

“Throughout the interview process, our entire family has been welcomed with open arms, which solidified our love for Boone County Health Center and Albion. We look forward to joining such a warm, vibrant community and forging new friendships, as well,” said Dr. McGinnis.