St. Edward will host BRAN riders on June 11, 2020

St. Edward will be hosting an overnight stop for the Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) this year on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

A planning meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. in the St. Edward Public Library.

Representatives from all community groups who would like to be involved should plan to attend the Jan. 13 meeting. Information about BRAN 2020 is available on their website and Facebook page.

Some 700 riders are expected, and most will stay overnight in tents in the city park. Some riders will also request overnight accommodations in local homes or the school gym.

The community will be asked to provide lunch and supper that Thursday, as well as an early morning breakfast on Friday morning, June 12. Entertainment is also being planned for Saturday evening.

Riders will pay for meals and other services they receive while in town.

The 2019 BRAN ride will start in Hemingford in the Nebraska Panhandle on Sunday, June 7, and riders will travel 76 miles that day with an overnight stop in Hyannis.

