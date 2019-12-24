Steve Von Bonn will retire as service technician here

Steve Vonn Bonn will be retiring in January 2020 after serving for 38 years as a service technician for natural gas providers in Albion.

He was hired in March of 1981 as a service technician in Albion. In the next 38 years, the gas company he worked for changed five times. However, his role of providing excellent service to their customers never changed.

“Steve’s expertise in our system and for our customers will be missed, but the positive image he has left in the minds of our customers as an employee will not,” said Clayton Pelster, Black Hills Energy Albion operations manager.

Following the acquisition of Source Gas, Black Hills Energy was coaching customers to call the customer service line instead of the local office/tech to schedule work. In the first month, at least 10 customers called the office asking for Steve’s cell phone number. Pelster said. They would also stop at his house and walk in the office looking for Steve.

“This was an obvious sign of how great of a local tech Steve has been for the company,” said Pelster.

“Steve has earned this retirement and will spend the bulk of his time continuing to enjoy his hobby of gardening and fascination with horticulture,” Clayton said. “He also has two beautiful granddaughters that he will be able to visit and spoil every chance he gets.”

“Myself and others benefited largely from Steve’s ability to share information from everything he knows in the field, and we thank him tremendously,” said Pelster.