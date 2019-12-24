Valero presents $35,000 to area children’s charities

A total of $35,000 was presented to eight area children’s charities at the Valero Renewables Albion plant last Wednesday, Dec. 18.

This photo includes representatives of recipient organizations and Valero team members.

Front row, l.-r.: Lindsay Hofbauer, Nebraska Children’s Home; Madonna McCray, Fullerton TeamMates; Jayne Schack, Boone Central TeamMates; Mollie Morrow, Cardinal Kids Club; Patty Prauner, Stephanie’s Miracles in Loving Equine (SMILE), and Theresa Wilke, ABC Preschool.

Back row: Teri Wendell, Nebraska Children’s Home; Tony Kurtenbach, Farm 4 A Cure; Sheila Carder, Andy Roberts and Sarah Moeller, all of Valero; Troy Moore and Adam Anderson of ICM, a Valero business partner; Lindsay Brummer of Hydrite Chemical Co., a Valero business partner; and Jay Rutten of Valero.