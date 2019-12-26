Winter Storm Watch issued Friday evening through Saturday night, Dec. 27-28

National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening, Dec. 27, through Saturday night, Dec. 28, for much of Central and Northeast Nebraska, including Boone and Antelope counties.

A mix of precipitation is expected, including rain, freezing rain and snow. Total snow accumulation could reach four to seven inches, with ice accumulations also possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour.

Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Latest road conditions are available by calling 511.