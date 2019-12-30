BC wrestlers second in Newman Grove Holiday Invite

The Boone Central Cardinals edged out Centennial to finish runnerup to Millard South JV in the 2019 Newman Grove Holiday Tournament Saturday.

With four weight class champions and a runnerup against competition with both larger and smaller school athletes, Cardinal Coach Josh Majerus felt his team did a good job coming off the mandatory NSAA holiday break.

“The Cardinals brought home hardware from Newman Grove, with champions Ted Hemmingsen, Gavin Dozler, Sam Grape, Richard Cleveland and runnerup Ashton Schafer leading the way,” Majerus commented. “Solid start to the second half of the season.

“Hemmingsen and Dozler continue to dominate. Sam had a solid, dominant day with no real challenges. Good work by Cleveland to sneak a win in the final seconds to secure first place. That match put the team ahead of a tough Centennial squad and second to Millard South JV.

“The guys will only be stronger next week.”

Complete Boone Central results in Print & Online editions of Albion News