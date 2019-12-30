Cardinals earn holiday tourney split

Boone Central had a rough start to the Adams Central Holiday Basketball Tournament Friday, but bounced back the following day to defeat Broken Bow in the third place contest.

Class B Top 10 Bennington (5-3) jumped on the Cardinals early in Friday’s opening round and soundly defeated Boone Central 79-35. The Badgers stormed to a 31-16 first-quarter lead and built their advantage to 51-24 by halftime. Boone Central struggled offensively, posting quarter totals of 8, 6 and 5 points after its 16-point first period.

“We struggled with their pressure in the second quarter, which led to easy baskets for them,” said Boone Central Coach Justin Harris. “We played well offensively in the first quarter when we attacked them.

“Bennington is probably the best team we have played this season.”

Just getting shots was a problem for the Cardinals, who went 15-of-29 from 2-point range, 1-of-9 beyond the arc and 2-of-9 at the foul line. Bennington, in contrast, made 23-of-39 2-point shots and 9-of-21 3-pointers. The Badgers forced 25 Boone Central turnovers, scoring 28 points directly from those miscues.

Boone Central regrouped and put a notch in the win column Saturday, holding off Broken Bow 51-47 after a fast start. With strong defense and better offensive flow, the Cardinals took a 16-9 lead in the first eight minutes, then used an 18-6 run to forge a 34-15 advantage at intermission. The tables turned in the second half, as Broken Bow (0-8) outscored BC 32-17 and nearly dug out of the halftime hole.

“We did a great job of attacking and playing aggressively in the first half. We did a good job being ready to shoot, as well,” Harris praised. “Chase did an excellent job getting some offensive rebounds, which helped spark the team.

“We were able to hold on and get the win. We did a much better job of taking care of the ball. We do need to do a better job of capitalizing on our opponents’ turnovers. We had 11 steals, but scored only 13 points off of them.”

