Michael “Mike” A. Johnson

Michael “Mike” Alan Johnson, 59, of St. Edward, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital, Omaha. Mike was a tissue donor through Live On Nebraska. Mike is survived by his wife Sue of St. Edward, son Chris Johnson of St. Edward, daughter Sammi (Levi) Meysenburg of Spalding, two grandchildren: Zoey Johnson and J. W. Meysenburg, mother Hilda Johnson of St. Edward, five brothers and a sister: Jerry (Cindy) Johnson of Lincoln, Jackie (Terry) Hinds of Columbus, Dave (Beth) Johnson of Hastings, Steve Johnson of Genoa, Don (Alice) Johnson of Ft. Calhoun, Jeff (Gaylene) Johnson of Columbus, several brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert and a brother Robbie.

Funeral services were Monday, December 30, 2019 at United Methodist Church, St. Edward with Rev. Vernon Olson officiating. Inurnment followed at the Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.