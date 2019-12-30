Phyllis Y. Michel

Phyllis Yvonne. Michel, 97, of Albion, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Boone County Health Center, Albion. Phyllis is survived by her children: Rodney of Philadelphia, PA, Janelle (Russ) Deitloff of Omaha, Randall (Judy) of Norfolk, and Jill (Brad) Stehly of Boise, ID; daughter-in-law Gini Michel of Story City, IA; son-in-law Rich Moline of Omaha, and special niece and nephew Dee Johnson and Greg Brandt who she loved like her own, 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Doris Knott of Albion, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, as well as her “special kids” Lucy Morgan and Ron Coakes who so faithfully visited weekly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike, son Dennis, daughter Janet Moline, daughters-in-law Cathy Michel and Marie Michel, sisters: Irene Bent, Mary Knott and Betty Miller; brothers: Oliver, Lester, Allen and Joe Knott.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Albion with Rev. Janet Burgel and Bishop Rodney Michel officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Loretto Methodist Church in Loretto with Eastern Star services concluding the visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Loretto Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Society-Albion (Wolf Home) or the Boone County Health Center.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.