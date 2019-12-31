Blood drives coming up in area

Boone and surrounding counties will be hosting multiple blood drives during January, 2020. Locations and times for area blood drives include:

Boone County: Albion – Jan. 13, from 11:30-5:30 at the Boone County Fairgrounds Casey Community Building, 100 W Fairview. St. Edward – Jan. 7 11:30-5:30 at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver St.

Nance: Genoa – Jan. 3, from 11:30-5:30 at St. Rose of Lima Center, 116 N. Elm St.

Blood donations of all types are needed, especially type O. Anyone donating blood between Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.