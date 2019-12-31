Wells Drug – Lift Chairs
Blood drives coming up in area

December 31, 2019

Boone and surrounding counties will be hosting multiple blood drives during January, 2020. Locations and times for area blood drives include:
Boone County: Albion – Jan. 13, from 11:30-5:30 at the Boone County Fairgrounds Casey Community Building, 100 W Fairview. St. Edward – Jan. 7 11:30-5:30 at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver St.
Nance: Genoa – Jan. 3, from 11:30-5:30 at St. Rose of Lima Center, 116 N. Elm St.
Blood donations of all types are needed, especially type O. Anyone donating blood between Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

