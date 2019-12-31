Chengs to present piano-violin concert at UMC Sunday, Jan. 5

Kevin and Heidi Cheng will present a piano-violin concert at the Albion United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m.

It will feature oldies, country western, bluegrass gospel, sacred and world-class classical music.

Cheng are a six times Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition winners. They are live musicians for NTV Outdorsman Kent Boughton’s Outdoor File. It will be a free will offering. Everyone is invited to attend.