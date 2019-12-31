City of Albion issued 59 building permits in 2019

City of Albion issued 59 building permits during 2019, with a total value of $2,598,137.

There were 44 residential permits issued during the year, and the total value represented was $1,707,831.

This total included three new single family homes, all built outside the city limits. Average value of the new homes was $395,000.

The residential list included three garage additions at a combined total value of $184,000.

There were also six interior remodels valued at a total of $185,300.

One permit was issued for a new swimming pool outside the city limits at $80,000.

Other permits were issued for patios, decks, accessory buildings and sheds, fences, carports, handicapped ramps, egress windows and other improvements.

Commercial Projects

There were 15 commercial building permits issued, with a total combined value of $885,306.

The largest permitted project was a business remodel valued at $800,000. Other projects included a smaller remodeling project, new business awning, signage, canopies, and a plumbing alteration.

The only public or government project during the year was a new accessory building valued at $5,000.