Leifeld honored as a ‘Person of the Year’ in NE Nebraska

Jim Leifeld, owner of Leifelds Hardware in Petersburg with his wife Jennifer, was honored last week as the Northeast Nebraska Person of the Year by the Norfolk Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.

A story about Leifeld, by Sheryl Schmeckpeper, appeared in the Dec. 27 Norfolk Daily News.

The story outlined the history of the store, which was acquired in 1926 by Jim’s great uncle, Joe Leifeld. Jim’s father, Bill, took over n 1974, and Jim and Jennifer bought the store in 1988.

The Leifelds have been involved in a wide variety of community activities, and Jim has been a member of the Petersburg Community Club for 50 years. He has served on the town’s park board for over 30 years and in the Petersburg Industrial Development Corp. for 17 years.

Jennifer is also involved in community service, and both have served as EMTs with the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department. Jennifer also helped at the store while raising the couple’s three children.

The couple have played important roles in many of Petersburg’s improvements through the years.

They opened an additional store, Leifeld’s Furniture and Floor Covering, on Albion’s Main Street in 1999 after extensive remodeling.

The Leifelds were featured in the Petersburg Press in June of 2019 when celebrating Jim’s 50 years in the hardware business. They marked the occasion by sponsoring a celebration on July 5 at Petersburg’s downtown park.

The Northeast Nebraska Person of the year program honors an individual who has made Northeast Nebraska a better place to live and work.