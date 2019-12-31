Sharon Baker buys local insurance agency

Boone County Insurance Agency of Albion has been sold by Raphael Starman to Sharon Baker, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The new business will be called No Worries Insurance.

Sharon’s daughter, Shanae, will join her in operating the business.

Raphael (Ray) Starman has been in the insurance business for 18 years, since 2001. He has specialized mainly in the senior market, and in recent years has focused on health insurance for all ages. Health insurance became more complicated with the start of Affordable Care Act, but Ray said he has enjoyed helping people navigate the new healthcare puzzle.

Sharon Baker started working in insurance in July 2005 at Gaskill Insurance in Neligh. She obtained her PC license at that time. She left insurance for a few years, working in banking before returning to insurance. She has been with Boone County Insurance since August of 2014.

“I am super excited to get our new team rolling, and truly hope people will have that great island feel of ‘no worries’ when they trust us with their insurance,” said Sharon.

