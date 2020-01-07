Board discusses building project and house sale

Boone Central School Board held a work session Thursday night, Jan. 2, to discuss preliminary drawings for the middle school addition to the Albion campus.

Superintendent Nicole Hardwick presented drawings after receiving staff input. These drawings showed possible locations for classrooms, library and other facilities.

While no action was taken on the project at this meeting, the board discussed a possible building size up to 16,500 square feet and possible financing for up to $3.5 million.

Some discussion was also held on financing terms for the building lease-purchase and disposition of the Petersburg school campus after the building is completed in Albion.

The board and administration will be communicating with a performance criteria developer at BVH Architects, Lincoln, who will develop criteria to submit to potential design-build contractors. The design-build proposals would be anticipated by mid to late February, Superintendent Hardwick said.

House to be Sold

The board approved a motion to accept sealed bids for the purchase and removal of the district-owned house at 436 South Fifth Street in Albion.

The bids will be for the house only, and not the land or garage. They are to be submitted by 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and will be opened at 4 p.m. that day by the board’s Facilities Committee.

Bids will be considered by the full school board at their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Read the full story in the Jan. 8 Albion News print and e editions.