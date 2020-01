Will and Katie Wragge of Cedar Rapids are parents of the 2020 New Year’s Baby at Boone County Health Center.

Their daughter and first child, Marcella Irene Wragge, was born Monday morning, Jan. 6.

She weighed six pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

Will Wragge is a high school social sciences teacher and coach at Riverside Public School.