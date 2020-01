Boone Central Public School is inviting the public to attend and help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Boone Central Choral Clinic next Monday, Jan. 13.

The students will rehearse throughout the day with guest clinician Kurt von Kampen, and will present the public concert starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Performance Gym.

Some 250 students are expected from 17 area schools for this event.

