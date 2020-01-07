Sandy Henry, physician assistant, looks back on 28 years at Boone County Health Center

Sandy Henry, physician assistant at Boone County Health Center, Albion, finds it hard to believe 28 years have flown by since she first came to Albion.

“When I first came to work at Boone County Health Center, I was newly graduated from UNMC’s Physician Assistant program, with no kids but engaged to be married,’’ said Sandy Henry (nee Sirroky).

“Now, 28 years later, I am married, and with only one of our four kids still at home!’’

Her husband is Brian Henry, who is purchasing agent for the health center. Sandy has spent the intervening years caring for patients, mentoring interning PA’s at the health center and mothering their four children.

Sandy, who grew up in Abie, NE, recalled being handed a brochure about the Boone County Health Center on the day of her PA graduation.

“I looked it over and thought it was a good place for us. Brian’s home town is Schuyler, and Albion is a nice sized small town not too far from both our hometowns,” she said.

They’ve had no regrets about their choice.

“Albion is so out front with their planning. And, so many young adult families are moving back,” she said.

“I want people to know how blessed they are to have the longevity of the medical staff we have here’ at the health center,” Sandy said. “Kudos to Dr. Tony Kusek for his efforts to recruit and retain staff,” she added.

“There are generations of relationships for those (staff) who have stayed for many years.”

Jacquie Brugman, PA-C, has also been at the BCHC for 28 years; Tony Kusek, MD, has dedicated 32 years to caring for patients at the health center.

John Mazour, MD, and Joel Travis, MD, will both celebrate 25 years next July. Lynette Kramer, MD, has served health center patients for 21 years, according to Jeanne Temme, vice president of Corporate Compliance & Risk Management. Other doctors and PAs have joined them over the years.

“They are good Christian people who are compassionate with patients,” Temme said of the medical staff. “They know and remember our families and ask about them.”

