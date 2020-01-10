Sawyer Brown, Parmalee coming for 2020 Boone County Fair concert

Sawyer Brown, a band known for its high-energy, no-holds-barred approach to country music, will be the featured attraction at the Boone County Fair Concert on Tuesday night, July 14, at 8 p.m. in front of the grandstand.Special guests opening the show will be another high-energy country band, Parmalee.The Boone County Fair this year will run from Saturday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 15.Sawyer Brown has been entertaining and making hits since they first stepped on stage in the 1980s.Since then, the band has logged more than 4,500 shows and counting and more than a million miles of touring. They have 23 albums and more than 50 chart singles to their credit, as well as CMA, ACM and CMT awards on the shelf.Parmalee has been described as the quintessential American country band. Named after the small town where the band started, Parmele, NC (population 278), the chart-topping quartet pays tribute to their humble Carolina upbringings with their name and their sound.The band’s blue-collar persistence made their 2013 breakout single, “Carolina,” into a platinum-certified number one hit, while their debut album landed in the Top 10.