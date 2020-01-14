Boone Central Choral Clinic celebrates history at concert

History was celebrated during the 75th annual Boone Central Choral Clinic Concert Monday night.

With 275 students participating and some 200 in the audience, director Michele Wright noted that many in the audience have been involved with the choral clinic in the past. That included retired directors Larry Caldwell and Dawn Bussey.

Larry Caldwell’s father, Ivan Caldwell, initiated the choral clinics back in 1944.

Many Boone Central alumni, along with choral directors from the 17 participating schools, joined in the traditional final selection, “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

One of the attractions at the concert was a bulletin board, prepared by Mrs. Wright, that included programs and news clippings from the many past concerts.

Dr. Kurt von Kampen, guest clinician and choral director at Concordia University, complimented the school’s music staff and the community for supporting the choral clinics through the years.

The mass choir performed “God is Our Refuge” by Allen Pote; “Song for the Mira” arranged by Stuart Calvert (soloists Julia Nore of Boone Central and Tucker Alexander of Twin River), “Bashana Haba’ah” by John Leavitt, and “The Cloths of Heaven” by Roy Ringwald.