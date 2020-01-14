BRAN ride planning meeting held Monday

A planning meeting was held Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the St. Edward Public Library for any community groups interested in hosting an overnight stop of the Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) in June.

Lindsey Christman of St. Edward presented a PowerPoint, and handed out packets with information regarding BRAN, and overnight housing.

Most riders will stay overnight in tents in the city park, but some will also request overnight accommodations in local homes or the school gym.

Around 21 residents of St. Edward attended the hour long meeting. After the meeting, sign up sheets to host riders when they arrive in St. Edward were handed out to representatives of community groups who attended.

This will be the 40th anniversary ride for BRAN, and it is expected to draw some 700 riders from throughout the state and many surrounding states. Riders will be coming into town from Ord on Thursday, June 11, and will cover 64 miles that day.