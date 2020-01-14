Fritzges named new director at St. Edward Public Library

St. Edward Public Library has a new director, Vickie Fritzges, a St. Edward native. She currently lives northwest of town. She has two children, Meredith Christman and John Fritzges, both of St. Edward, and eight grandchildren.

Vickie said her assistant, Ashley Brauner, has been a tremendous help in getting started in her new position.

Vickie attended college and majored in journalism and business. In the past, she has held positions in public relations, ag loans and has worked 35 years in health care management.

Under her leadership, the library will be looking at different reading programs for older kids and adults. They will have a story time for the younger children. More information will be available in upcoming issues of the St. Edward Advance.

She would like to build the patron base and encourage more people to use the library.

Vickie worked for a time with Deanna Reardon when the new library was in its beginning stages. She knows how much time and love went into the new library and wants to make it an integral part of the community.

She looks forward to working with St. Edward businesses, school and the community, and to support all of them.