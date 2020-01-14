Harvey is new employee at the Homestead Bank

Homestead Bank in Albion is welcoming a new assistant ag loan officer to their team. Noah Harvey, a native of Auburn, NE, graduated from Peru State College in December with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Noah was married to his wife, Malinda, in July, and they both agree that Albion is a good community to grow and learn. Malinda is currently pursuing her nursing degree at UNMC, and will be doing her preceptorship at the Boone County Health Center in March.

Noah enjoys hunting, fishing, baseball and watching the Huskers. “I think Albion has a wonderful sense of community, and my wife and I are very much looking forward to being a part of this community,” he said.