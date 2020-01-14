Health Center seeking bids for new structure

In a public notice this week, Boone County Health Center announces it is seeking bids for the one-story outpatient clinic and surgery structure on the south side of the existing hospital. This project has been in the planning stages since 2018.

The one-story addition is listed at about 53,000 gross square footage. There will also be internal renovations to connect the buildings and create an OB suite within part of the connector building. Later phases of the project will address internal hospital renovations.

Bids will be accepted until 12 noon on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

The health center board of trustees could review the bids at its meeting on Feb. 21.