School Board approves revised resolution on design-build project

Boone Central School Board adopted a revised design-build contract resolution for the planned school construction project during its regular meeting Monday night, Jan. 13.

The resolution directs the school administration to prepare a request for proposals on the middle school project, lists members of the design-build selection committee, and sets criteria for selection of the successful design-builder.

Selection committee members will include board members Tim Stopak, Darren Wright and Ed Knott, Superintendent Nicole Hardwick and the performance criteria developer, Cleveland Reeves of BVH Architects.

Superintendent Nicole Hardwick noted that the request for letters of interest is published this week, and letters from prospective design-build contractors are to be returned by Monday, Feb. 17.

This letter will be used by the district to prequalify at least three design-builders, and each of these firms will receive a request for proposals, which will include further details on the project scope and schedule.

The project includes about 16,000 square feet, with a total project budget of $3,750,000. The lease-purchase borrowing limit of $3.5 million was discussed.

