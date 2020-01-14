Sen. Briese will seek re-election

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion announced his bid for re-election to represent the 41st District in the Nebraska Legislature.

“I am pleased to announce my bid for re-election to represent the 41st District in the Nebraska Legislature,” said Briese. “It’s been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of Antelope, Boone, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Pierce, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties in the Legislature the past three years.”

“If re-elected, I will continue to focus on property tax relief, education, and economic growth, among other issues of importance to rural Nebraska. I continue to believe that our future in Nebraska, and rural Nebraska in particular, hinges on our ability to grow our economy, grow our population, and create opportunity for our children and grandchildren to live, work and raise their families here.”

Briese, with his wife Joan, has children and grandchildren, and is an attorney and a 60-year-old registered Republican who farms near Albion. In the Legislature, he chairs the General Affairs Committee and serves on the tax writing Revenue Committee.