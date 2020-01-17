‘Snow Emergency’ in effect Jan. 17 for Albion

A snow emergency was declared for the City of Albion beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and will be in effect until further notice. Snow accumulations and windy conditions necessitate cooperation from the public regarding parking restrictions and snow removal.

The storm left behind some snow and freezing rain in the Boone County area. Strong wind gusts caused some drifting. Most of the precipitation had moved off to the northeast by 12 noon on Friday. Schools across the area were closed Friday.

Parking was prohibited Friday along emergency snow routes, and residents were asked to move their vehicles to off-street parking along all routes during declared snow emergencies to expedite the snow removal process.

Much of the snow removal had been completed in residential and downtown districts as soon as practical following the snowfall.

The emergency snow routes are as follows:

1. Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street;

2. Sixth Street; and

3. Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street.