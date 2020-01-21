Allyn Nissen joins Bank of Newman Grove, Gerhart Ins.

Allyn Nissen of Lindsay joined Bank of Newman Grove at the start of the year as a loan officer and will also be handling crop insurance for Gerhart Insurance Agency.

Growing up on a farm in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Allyn participated in 4-H, FFA and was involved in many organizations and sports at Hampton High School.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May of 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in agri-business, banking and finance.

Immediately following college, she spent two years along the Mississippi River in Davenport, IA, working for a co-op as a grain accountant. Returning to Nebraska, she started working as a junior ag lender and then worked for Beller Feedlot as their office manager before returning to the banking world.

Having placed roots in the area by joining Lindsay organizations and becoming an EMT on the Lindsay Fire & Rescue Department in the last two years, Allyn will marry Anthony Klassen of Lindsay this spring.