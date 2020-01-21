Candidates can file for 2020 elections

Filings are open for candidates to file for county commission, city council, village board and school board offices across Boone County, as well as federal, state and regional government offices up for election in 2020.

Nebraska will hold its primary election on May 12, and the general election will be Nov. 3.

Deadline for incumbents to file for re-election is Feb. 18, 2020, while new filers have until March 2, 2020 to file.

In addition to the national race for president and vice president, the offices up for election this year include the U.S. Senate seat held by Ben Sasse, and the Third District Congress seat held by Adrian Smith. Both are Republicans.

District 41 State Sen. Tom Briese will also be seeking re-election to a second four-year term.

The four-year term of Boone County District #2 Commissioner, currently held by Alan Rasmussen, will also be on the ballot.

Many area school boards will have seats up for election in 2020.

