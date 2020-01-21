Shell Creek Valley Committee (SCVC) last week presented a $5,000 donation to American Legion Post 73, Newman Grove, to be used toward construction of the Veterans Memorial Wall in Newman Grove. SCVC member Tom Haase, l., presented the check to Legion member Ray Flood, who thanked the committee on behalf of all veterans and family members.
Photo by Dan Weier
Help with Veterans Memorial
