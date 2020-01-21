Leifelds retiring from rescue squad after 36 years

By Helen Baumgartner

Jim and Jennifer Leifeld recently retired from the Petersburg Rescue Squad after 36 years of community service.

In retrospect they recalled that the year they started there were 13 members, and new members Jerry and Kathy Luettel, Leon Wiegand and Jim and Jennifer Leifeld made 18.

Classes were in Albion but class times, assignments, testing and even physical requirements caused enrollment to drop. Petersburg was fortunate to have an innovative and efficient telephone system. Jen said as she moved into Petersburg she heard about the new ambulance to replace the funeral hearse, noting it’s good to remember that the future is built on the past.

