St. Michael’s to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

St. Michael’s School in Albion will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week starting Sunday, Jan. 26, and continuing through Friday, Jan. 31.

“Books 4 Babies” will be part of the celebration this year. Each school family is asked to bring a new children’s book to the school by Thursday, Jan. 30, and these books will be presented to Boone County Health Center for newborn babies.

A Book Fair will also be a part of Catholic Schools Week, starting Sunday in the St. Michael’s Church basement from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon and continuing Monday through Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Catholic Schools Week Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the KC Hall.

Special events throughout the remainder of Catholic Schools Week are:

• Monday, Jan. 27 — Living Rosary, 10 a.m.; Bingo with grandparents and/or parents, 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Eighth grade to attend Omaha Archdiocese Rural Catholic Schools Week Mass at Norfolk, 9 a.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Mass planned by fourth grade, 8:05 a.m.; Boone County Spelling Bee, 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 30 — Bible Story Bingo, 2:10 p.m.; Books 4 Babies due.

• Friday, Jan. 31 — Family sack lunch, 11:50 a.m.; Movie, Spies in Disguise, 1 p.m.