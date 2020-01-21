News Special Events

St. Michael’s to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

January 21, 2020

St. Michael’s School in Albion will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week starting Sunday, Jan. 26, and continuing through Friday, Jan. 31.
“Books 4 Babies” will be part of the celebration this year. Each school family is asked to bring a new children’s book to the school by Thursday, Jan. 30, and these books will be presented to Boone County Health Center for newborn babies.
A Book Fair will also be a part of Catholic Schools Week, starting Sunday in the St. Michael’s Church basement from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon and continuing Monday through Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Catholic Schools Week Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the KC Hall.
Special events throughout the remainder of Catholic Schools Week are:
• Monday, Jan. 27 — Living Rosary, 10 a.m.; Bingo with grandparents and/or parents, 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Eighth grade to attend Omaha Archdiocese Rural Catholic Schools Week Mass at Norfolk, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Mass planned by fourth grade, 8:05 a.m.; Boone County Spelling Bee, 1 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 30 — Bible Story Bingo, 2:10 p.m.; Books 4 Babies due.
• Friday, Jan. 31 — Family sack lunch, 11:50 a.m.; Movie, Spies in Disguise, 1 p.m.

