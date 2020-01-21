Travis Petsche opens GE office at 123 Main

Petersburg native Travis Petsche opened an office of General Electric at 123 Main Street on Monday, Jan. 13.

Travis, 35, recently took a new position as lead fulfillment specialist with General Electric (GE), and serves the parts needs of wind farms throughout North America.

“Mostly, what I do is parts identification,” he said. “I work with companies to research and locate the wind turbine parts they need and help them manage inventory.” He also arranges to get the parts shipped in.

Most of the parts he handles are shipped from a warehouse in Mississippi, he said. GE is a leading wind turbine supplier and has warehouses located all over the world. GE turbines are in use throughout the current wind farms in Boone and Antelope counties.

Travis is a 2003 graduate of Boone Central High School and earned an associate degree from Southeast Community College, Lincoln, in electronics service and technology.

After college, he worked for companies in Columbus and Lincoln, and then started with GE in a different position in April of 2012. His previous job with GE required more regional travel, but he seldom has to leave Petersburg in his new job. Over the years, he acquired a lot of electrical and electronics experience that helped qualify him for the position.

Travis and his wife, Jill, live in Petersburg. They have three children with a fourth child on the way. He is the son of Bob and Deb Petsche.