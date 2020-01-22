Pickup is total loss after fire

A fire destroyed a pickup truck near Fifth and Fairview Streets in Albion Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 21.

The fire started in the engine compartment and was apparently caused by an electrical malfunction. Firemen were called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. and the blaze was extinguished in about 15 minutes, according to Fire Chief Bruce Benne.

The parked vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, was considered a total loss after the blaze.

The vehicle was owned by Kris Dorie of Albion.