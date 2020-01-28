Commissioners closer to finalizing fairgrounds lease

Boone County Commissioners moved closer Monday to a final agreement with the County Agricultural Society on leasing the fairgrounds property.

Commissioners met with fair board officers Dave Noble, Chuck Rolf, Mike Mapel and Jeryl Kettelson to discuss some new aspects of the lease, as well as details that had already been discussed.

The county owns the fairgrounds and leases the property back to the fair board. The previous lease agreement expired Dec. 31, 2019, so a new three-year agreement is under consideration.

The new agreement covers the fairgrounds proper and improvements, but excludes the county-owned ag land to the south and the county communications tower property in the southwest corner.

The fair board requested that identification of fairgrounds buildings, and an aerial map identifying the property, be included in the lease.

The property has been surveyed by Chris Hays, county surveyor, but new information was found about the City of Albion/Kohtz/NRD flood control dam on the ag land property. This permanent lease, including drainage area, covers seven acres rather than the four acres previously allotted, according to County Clerk Kathy Thorberg.

