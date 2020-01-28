Boone County and surrounding counties will be hosting multiple blood drives coming up in February. Locations and times for the blood drives include:
Boone County: Cedar Rapids – Feb. 7, from 12-6 at St. Anthony’s Parish Center, 111 N. 6th St. Petersburg – Feb. 3, from 12-6 at the Petersburg American Legion Club, 105 North Second St.
Nance County: Fullerton – Feb. 11, from 11-5 at the Nance County Fairgrounds, 406 N Ida St.
There is currently a critical need for type O blood donors. Type O is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients of any blood type. Donors of all blood types can visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment to give blood.
February blood drives in area
Boone County and surrounding counties will be hosting multiple blood drives coming up in February. Locations and times for the blood drives include: