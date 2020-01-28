February blood drives in area

Boone County and surrounding counties will be hosting multiple blood drives coming up in February. Locations and times for the blood drives include:

Boone County: Cedar Rapids – Feb. 7, from 12-6 at St. Anthony’s Parish Center, 111 N. 6th St. Petersburg – Feb. 3, from 12-6 at the Petersburg American Legion Club, 105 North Second St.

Nance County: Fullerton – Feb. 11, from 11-5 at the Nance County Fairgrounds, 406 N Ida St.

There is currently a critical need for type O blood donors. Type O is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients of any blood type. Donors of all blood types can visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment to give blood.