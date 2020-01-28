Karen Schmitz to be honored at retirement open house

Karen Schmitz, customer service representative and head teller at Cornerstone Bank, Albion, will be honored at a retirement open house this Friday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the bank lobby.

Karen has been employed at the bank for more than 45 years. Her work schedule was part-time for some years while raising her children.

She said she has seen many changes in banking and in the community over her working career.

Karen graduated from Pope John Central Catholic High School in 1972 and then studied accounting and business at Platte College, Columbus. She joined the bank in 1974 as a teller.

She and her husband, Jim, live in rural Petersburg and have four children, Angie Simons of Petersburg, Ben Schmitz of Chicago, IL, Jill Olsen of Battle Creek and Becky Schmitz of rural Albion. They have eight grandchildren.

In retirement, she and Jim plan to go fishing more often and spend more time with their grandchildren.