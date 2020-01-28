Some candidates have filed early

Several candidates have already filed for the 2020 elections at the Boone County Clerk’s office.

Alan Rasmussen, Republican, has filed for for a new four-year term as District #2 County Commissioner. The Disrict 2 commissioner seat is the only one up for election in 2020.

Incumbent Brian Swerczek filed for a four-year term as Ward 1 representative on the Riverside School Board. Terry George Glesinger, also an incumbent, filed for the Ward 2 Riverside School Board seat.

Riverside School patrons will elect two board members representing Ward 1 and three members representing Ward 2 this year.

Incumbents filing for the St. Edward School Board are David Merrell and David Roberts. A total of three seats on the board are up for election this year.

Also filing recently was incumbent Jim Meyer for a six-year term on the Albion Airport Authority. Two Airport Authority seats will be up for election this year.

Deadline for incumbents to file for re-election is Feb. 18, while new filers have until March 2, 2020 to file.