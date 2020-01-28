St. Edward Speech team successes

The St. Edward Speech team competed at two speech meets last weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25. Medalists from the Scotus Speech Invite include (back l. to r): Payton Fitchner, 3rd, JV extemp; Spencer Werts, Cole Mowrey, 5th, varsity OID; (front) Mary Blankenship, Champion, JV poetry and extemp; Maddie Reeves, champion, JV humorous prose, 5th, varsity OID. In addition, Sophie Reeves placed 6th in varsity humorous prose at the Millard North Invite in Omaha, on Jan. 11, qualifying her for nationals in Texas.