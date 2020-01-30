Boone Central student wins County Spelling Contest

A Boone Central eighth grader, Nathan Devine, won the 2020 Boone County Spelling Contest on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Boone Central.Nathan had placed seventh in the spelling contest last year as a seventh grader. He correctly spelled the words “ingredient” and “impetus” for this year’s win.More than 35 students from all Boone County schools took part in the contest. A total of 15 rounds were held to determine the winners.Second place speller was Izabelle Zurovski, eighth grader at St. Edward Public School.Rounding out the top six spellers were Clay Sandman, Boone Central seventh grader, in third place; Josh Erickson, eighth grader at St. Michael’s School, fourth place; Sadie Baldwin, eighth grader at Riverside Public School, fifth place, and Kaden Wemhoff, eighth grader at Riverside Public School, sixth place.