Wendy Bonge of Albion will be having her art featured at the Columbus Art Gallery in the Columbus Public Library basement. The gallery will be open from Feb. 3-28 with a artist reception on Feb. 9 from 2-4. The gallery is open on Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m.Wendy Mues Bonge has been an art educator for 37 years. All but one of those years have been in room 118, teaching kindergartners through seniors at St. Edward Public School.