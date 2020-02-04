Cornerstone Bank expands to Tilden, Clearwater, Creighton

Cornerstone Bank last week announced plans to buy The Tilden Bank and its two branches in Clearwater and Creighton.

Terms of the sale, expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, were not disclosed.

The purchase is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

The announcement was made by Rudy Dittrich, chairman; Gary Gunderson, president and chief executive officer of The Tilden Bank; Kelly Holthus, chairman, and Kris Holoch, president and CEO of Cornerstone Bank.

“Cornerstone Bank is very pleased to be a part of the Tilden, Clearwater and Creighton communities and to continue to expand its banking footprint to this rich agricultural area,” said Holthus and Holoch. “We are proud to serve many smaller communities in Nebraska.”