Council adopts contract, accepts mayor’s resignation

In a busy session Monday night, Feb. 3, the St. Edward City Council adopted a contract with JEO Consulting Engineers for architecture and engineering services on the new Community Building.

The council also accepted the resignation of Mayor Marvin Haas, which has been pending for several weeks.

As council president, Dean Hamling conducted the meeting. A special meeting will be held Thursday morning, Feb. 13, at 7:30 a.m. in the city office to appoint a new member to replace Hamling on the council.

Regarding the architecture contract, Hamling said the building committee received proposals from six firms and interviewed three. They selected JEO as the best option. That company had created the initial designs.

The JEO fees outlined in the contract are $94,000 for architecture and $13,000 for engineering services.

Hamling noted that a second member of the city council is needed for the building committee, and Brian Shanle was appointed to the position.

