Council to consider street projects

More discussion of city street projects will be on the agenda for the Newman Grove City Council meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

The council designated five city streets for concrete paving and created paving districts at its January meeting. The council also authorized issuance of bond anticipation notes for the estimated $1,150,000 in street work.

Bids on the street projects are to be opened on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and considered by the council Feb. 13.

The council is also expected to discuss property assessments for curb and gutter on the recent Ninth and 10th Street projects.