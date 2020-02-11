Petersburg Press

Bloodmobile passes goal

February 11, 2020
Donating blood during Petersburg’s Red Cross drive on Feb. 3 were Alan Schrage (l.) and Marc Pelster.
A Red Cross blood drive was held at the Petersburg Legion Club on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Red Cross Bloodmobile chairpersons May Seier and Linda Stuhr reported a very successful blood drive with 39 units, surpassing the goal of 31.

