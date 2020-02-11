Share This! FacebookTwitter Petersburg Press Bloodmobile passes goal February 11, 2020 Donating blood during Petersburg’s Red Cross drive on Feb. 3 were Alan Schrage (l.) and Marc Pelster.A Red Cross blood drive was held at the Petersburg Legion Club on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Red Cross Bloodmobile chairpersons May Seier and Linda Stuhr reported a very successful blood drive with 39 units, surpassing the goal of 31. You may also like Petersburg Press School building committee meets with village board February 11, 2020 Business • Petersburg Press Petersburg opens next chapter in housing expansion effort February 4, 2020 Petersburg Press Puttin’ in P-Town January 28, 2020 See More Weather Read Our E-Edition ›