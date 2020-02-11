Board hears presentation on after-school program

Cardinal Kids Club after school program has reached a crossroads, according to Mollie Morrow, who will step down as program director at the end of the school year.

The program started in the 2017-18 school year, primarily to address the childcare shortage, she said. Boone County Foundation Fund spearheaded the program’s formation.

The program serves kindergarten through fifth grades with a variety of activities and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programming.

A state grant of $100,000 was used to start the program, support operations for the first two years and purchase supplies. That grant has expired, and the program will soon have new leadership.

