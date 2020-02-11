Commissioners talk road, bridge projects

Several upcoming road and bridge repair projects are nearing the bidding stage in Boone County, and commissioners discussed those projects Monday with Brian McDonald, engineer with JEO Consulting Engineers and Stacey Ziemba, county highway commissioner.

County residents were also present to discuss future plans for several roads and bridges near their residences and farms.

Commissioners Larry Temme and Dan Rutten were present, but Alan Rasmussen was hospitalized due to illness. Rasmussen listened to most of the meeting via speaker phone.

McDonald first discussed a project on 150th Street, east of 330th Avenue, at the eastern edge of the county where a triple box culvert will be installed.

Another bridge replacement project ready for bids is east of Raeville on 260th Ave., north of 120th Street. This is a similar sized drainage structure.

Two upcoming bridge replacement projects, made necessary due to 2019 flood damage, were approved for bidding by the commissioners. These projects are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 75 percent and by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at 12.5 percent.

The Cedar Rapids Northwest project is replacement of a bridge that was washed out in March 2019 on 150th Avenue crossing the Cedar River. This is a 60-foot bridge span, and the estimated cost is $450,000.

Another replacement is the St. Edward South project, which connects the city sewage lagoons. Some salvage of materials from the old bridge is possible, McDonald said. Repair cost is estimated at $100,000.

