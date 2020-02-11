Hohnholt named to state committee

Shalynne Hohnholt, registered nurse and director of nursing at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, has been appointed by the Nebraska Health Care Association to serve on the Nebraska Nursing Facility Association/Nebraska Assisted Living Association Quality and Regulatory Committee.The quality and regulatory committee is responsible for providing input concerning regulatory issues which impact long-term care, assisting in educating members of the impact of regulatory changes upon the industry and standards of practice, promoting continual improvement in quality of care, and assisting in educating members on survey-related issues.