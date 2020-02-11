Newman Grove committee working for major ball field upgrades

A committee of Newman Grove residents is hoping, with the help of the community, to make major upgrades in the local baseball and softball fields.The two fields and several structures were damaged in the March 2019 flooding. Also, the field lights on the larger west field were destroyed by lightning in April of 2018.The light damage was covered by the city’s insurance, and lights were replaced just in time for Newman Grove to host a boys youth baseball tournament in late June last year.Some flood damage repairs were completed by volunteers last spring and summer. Several inches of sand and silt were taken off the fields after the flood, and fill dirt was hauled in. However, the fields weren’t usable until just before the first youth games in May.In addition to damaging the fields, the flood waters inundated the concession stand and a storage building, damaging most of the youth baseball and softball equipment inside.Much more work is needed.Overall goal of this effort is $300,000, and plans call for a new concession stand with restrooms and equipment storage, outfield fencing, bleachers, and field improvements that include grading for proper drainage, drain tiles and infield surfaces that drain moisture quickly.