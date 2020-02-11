Prospective hemp growers invited to meeting

Prospective hemp growers are being invited to a forum in Neligh on Friday, Feb. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Antelope County Ag Society Exhibit Building on the fairgrounds.The forum will be presented by Midwest Hemp Forum, a five-state organization that promotes industrial hemp growers. The event is hosted by the Neligh Office of Economic Development and Antelope County Ag Society.Participants will learn from farmers currently growing hemp, local harvesting equipment experts, professors, processors and other hemp experts.With approval of the Nebraska Hemp Plant, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture began licensing hemp processors and producers on Feb. 3.